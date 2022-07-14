VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) went up by 1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.41. The company’s stock price has collected -28.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ :VOXX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOXX is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for VOXX International Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.50, which is $11.19 above the current price. VOXX currently public float of 13.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOXX was 194.48K shares.

VOXX’s Market Performance

VOXX stocks went down by -28.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.87% and a quarterly performance of -29.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.82% for VOXX International Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.93% for VOXX stocks with a simple moving average of -36.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOXX stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for VOXX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VOXX in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $15 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VOXX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for VOXX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VOXX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

VOXX Trading at -21.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.50%, as shares sank -20.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOXX fell by -34.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, VOXX International Corporation saw -38.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOXX starting from Kahli Beat, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.33 back on Jun 30. After this action, Kahli Beat now owns 4,610,000 shares of VOXX International Corporation, valued at $93,300 using the latest closing price.

Kahli Beat, the Director of VOXX International Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Kahli Beat is holding 4,600,000 shares at $47,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.85 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for VOXX International Corporation stands at -3.51. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.