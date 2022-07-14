Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.18. The company’s stock price has collected 26.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :EWTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $14.2 above the current price. EWTX currently public float of 49.00M and currently shorts hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EWTX was 255.30K shares.

EWTX’s Market Performance

EWTX stocks went up by 26.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.15% and a quarterly performance of 21.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.78% for EWTX stocks with a simple moving average of -21.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EWTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EWTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $31 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWTX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for EWTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 28th, 2022.

EWTX Trading at 35.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares surge +69.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWTX rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. saw -32.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWTX starting from MOORE JOHN R, who sale 1,046 shares at the price of $8.54 back on Jul 06. After this action, MOORE JOHN R now owns 3,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., valued at $8,928 using the latest closing price.

MOORE JOHN R, the General Counsel of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,186 shares at $8.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that MOORE JOHN R is holding 3,000 shares at $68,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWTX

Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.97.