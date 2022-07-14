Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) went down by -3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $302.65. The company’s stock price has collected -5.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/03/22 that Fourth of July: Are banks and the post office open or closed on July 4?

Is It Worth Investing in FedEx Corporation (NYSE :FDX) Right Now?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FDX is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for FedEx Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $293.50, which is $77.13 above the current price. FDX currently public float of 239.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FDX was 2.57M shares.

FDX’s Market Performance

FDX stocks went down by -5.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.53% and a quarterly performance of 5.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for FedEx Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.64% for FDX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $275 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDX reach a price target of $312, previously predicting the price at $300. The rating they have provided for FDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to FDX, setting the target price at $288 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

FDX Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.80. In addition, FedEx Corporation saw -16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from CARTER ROBERT B, who sale 12,310 shares at the price of $230.61 back on Jul 08. After this action, CARTER ROBERT B now owns 54,916 shares of FedEx Corporation, valued at $2,838,850 using the latest closing price.

Vena Vincenzo J, the Director of FedEx Corporation, purchase 900 shares at $230.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Vena Vincenzo J is holding 1,325 shares at $207,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.18 for the present operating margin

+21.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for FedEx Corporation stands at +6.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.43. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on FedEx Corporation (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 150.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.14. Total debt to assets is 44.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.