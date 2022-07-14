EVgo Inc. (EVGO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.59. The company’s stock price has collected 13.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/22 that EVgo Misses Estimates. The Beaten-Up Stock Rises Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ :EVGO) Right Now?

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for EVgo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.95, which is $6.71 above the current price. EVGO currently public float of 67.98M and currently shorts hold a 32.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVGO was 2.65M shares.

EVGO’s Market Performance

EVGO stocks went up by 13.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.20% and a quarterly performance of -50.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.10% for EVgo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.07% for EVGO stocks with a simple moving average of -37.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EVGO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EVGO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5.50 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVGO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

EVGO Trading at -23.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares sank -24.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGO fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.92. In addition, EVgo Inc. saw -35.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-404.39 for the present operating margin

-84.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVgo Inc. stands at -26.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.80.