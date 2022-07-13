Why Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) went down by -20.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.56. The company’s stock price has collected -20.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ :MBII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBII is at 0.34.

MBII currently public float of 180.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBII was 799.88K shares.

MBII’s Market Performance

MBII stocks went down by -20.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.93% and a quarterly performance of -17.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.25% for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.94% for MBII stocks with a simple moving average of -8.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBII

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBII reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for MBII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2016.

MBII Trading at -25.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.48%, as shares sank -28.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBII fell by -20.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0202. In addition, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. saw 10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBII starting from Marrone Pamela G, who sale 20,492 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Jun 09. After this action, Marrone Pamela G now owns 2,179,134 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., valued at $24,121 using the latest closing price.

Marrone Pamela G, the Director of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., sale 21,009 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Marrone Pamela G is holding 2,199,626 shares at $24,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBII

Equity return is now at value -70.90, with -25.20 for asset returns.