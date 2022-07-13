Why Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.45. The company’s stock price has collected 7.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HSDT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSDT is at 0.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HSDT currently public float of 3.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSDT was 858.77K shares.

HSDT’s Market Performance

HSDT stocks went up by 7.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.64% and a quarterly performance of -56.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.75% for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.46% for HSDT stocks with a simple moving average of -74.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSDT stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for HSDT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HSDT in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2021.

HSDT Trading at -17.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.28%, as shares sank -21.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSDT rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4065. In addition, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. saw -72.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSDT starting from ANDREEFF DANE, who purchase 5,100 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Dec 17. After this action, ANDREEFF DANE now owns 53,779 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., valued at $26,789 using the latest closing price.

MATHIESEN JEFFREY S, the CFO and Treasurer of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $5.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that MATHIESEN JEFFREY S is holding 3,937 shares at $15,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSDT

Equity return is now at value -181.20, with -139.90 for asset returns.