We Analyzed the Future Direction of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), Here is What We Found

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went down by -8.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.84. The company’s stock price has collected -17.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/26/21 that Online Thrift Shop ThredUp Soars 43% in Its First Day of Trading

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ :TDUP) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of TDUP was 1.35M shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP stocks went down by -17.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.23% and a quarterly performance of -70.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.08% for ThredUp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.38% for TDUP stocks with a simple moving average of -79.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $7 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDUP reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for TDUP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TDUP, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

TDUP Trading at -47.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares sank -40.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP fell by -17.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw -82.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Marino Anthony Salvatore, who sale 9,828 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Jun 06. After this action, Marino Anthony Salvatore now owns 68,536 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $39,590 using the latest closing price.

Reinhart James G., the Chief Executive Officer of ThredUp Inc., sale 18,255 shares at $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Reinhart James G. is holding 49,758 shares at $73,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.34 for the present operating margin

+67.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -25.09. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -19.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.