Wall Street Pummels Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) After Recent Earnings Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.73. The company’s stock price has collected -1.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Falls on Guidance Miss. This Analyst Says to Buy the Pullback.

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE :EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EW is at 1.15.

EW currently public float of 616.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EW was 2.86M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stocks went down by -1.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.88% and a quarterly performance of -22.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.88% for EW stocks with a simple moving average of -12.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $145 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $134. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to EW, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

EW Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.81. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw -25.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from WANG HUIMIN, who sale 3,675 shares at the price of $97.60 back on Jul 08. After this action, WANG HUIMIN now owns 99,381 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $358,680 using the latest closing price.

BOBO DONALD E JR, the CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 6,725 shares at $97.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that BOBO DONALD E JR is holding 62,561 shares at $656,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 18.80 for asset returns.