The Chart for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.89. The company’s stock price has collected -0.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/07/22 that Goodyear Recalls Tire Linked to Eight Deaths, Several Dozen Injuries

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ :GT) Right Now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GT is at 1.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GT currently public float of 281.30M and currently shorts hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GT was 4.90M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

GT stocks went down by -0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.83% and a quarterly performance of -14.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.40% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.20% for GT stocks with a simple moving average of -35.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $15.30 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2022.

GT Trading at -8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.13. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw -48.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GT starting from KRAMER RICHARD J, who sale 175,197 shares at the price of $22.33 back on Dec 08. After this action, KRAMER RICHARD J now owns 483,953 shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, valued at $3,912,149 using the latest closing price.

McClellan Stephen R, the President, Americas of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, sale 54,302 shares at $21.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that McClellan Stephen R is holding 109,721 shares at $1,188,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 3.90 for asset returns.