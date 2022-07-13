Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) went down by -8.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s stock price has collected 5.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :STSS) Right Now?

STSS currently public float of 5.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STSS was 2.71M shares.

STSS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.24% for Sharps Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.45% for STSS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.35% for the last 200 days.

STSS Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +22.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSS rose by +5.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9722. In addition, Sharps Technology Inc. saw -46.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSS starting from Hayes Robert Michael, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on May 20. After this action, Hayes Robert Michael now owns 25,000 shares of Sharps Technology Inc., valued at $6,010 using the latest closing price.

Ruemler Timothy James, the Director of Sharps Technology Inc., purchase 112,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Ruemler Timothy James is holding 1,011,209 shares at $140,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSS

Equity return is now at value -204.20, with -128.30 for asset returns.