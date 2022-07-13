Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE :GKOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GKOS is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Glaukos Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.50, which is $5.87 above the current price. GKOS currently public float of 45.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GKOS was 487.11K shares.

GKOS’s Market Performance

GKOS stocks went up by 2.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.67% and a quarterly performance of -24.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for Glaukos Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.65% for GKOS stocks with a simple moving average of -0.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GKOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GKOS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GKOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GKOS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GKOS, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

GKOS Trading at 12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GKOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GKOS rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.63. In addition, Glaukos Corporation saw 8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GKOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.98 for the present operating margin

+76.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glaukos Corporation stands at -16.87. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.