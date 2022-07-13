A Lesson to Learn: Fastenal Company (FAST)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/13/22 that Inflation Is Manageable, Fastenal Earnings Show. That’s Good News for Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ :FAST) Right Now?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FAST is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Fastenal Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.10, which is $6.89 above the current price. FAST currently public float of 574.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FAST was 3.35M shares.

FAST’s Market Performance

FAST stocks went up by 0.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.39% and a quarterly performance of -13.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Fastenal Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for FAST stocks with a simple moving average of -10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $58 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FAST reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for FAST stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 08th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to FAST, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

FAST Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.99. In addition, Fastenal Company saw -21.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Jansen James C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $48.92 back on Jun 15. After this action, Jansen James C now owns 26,176 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $48,920 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Holden, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER/EVP of Fastenal Company, purchase 1,000 shares at $49.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Lewis Holden is holding 9,582 shares at $49,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.25 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +15.39. Equity return is now at value 32.70, with 22.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.