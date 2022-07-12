The Chart for CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (CLAQ) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.93. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Nauticus Set to Go Public in $560 Million SPAC Deal

Is It Worth Investing in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :CLAQ) Right Now?

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 594.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. CLAQ currently public float of 17.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLAQ was 69.55K shares.

CLAQ’s Market Performance

CLAQ stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.40% and a quarterly performance of 0.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.04% for CleanTech Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for CLAQ stocks with a simple moving average of 1.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLAQ stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CLAQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLAQ in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $14 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2022.

CLAQ Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.06%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLAQ remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.08. In addition, CleanTech Acquisition Corp. saw 1.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLAQ

Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.