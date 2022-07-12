Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) went up by 9.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.89. The company’s stock price has collected 19.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE :RFL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RFL is at 1.90.

RFL currently public float of 13.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RFL was 142.93K shares.

RFL’s Market Performance

RFL stocks went up by 19.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.50% and a quarterly performance of 2.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.13% for Rafael Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.82% for RFL stocks with a simple moving average of -67.72% for the last 200 days.

RFL Trading at 22.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.82%, as shares surge +15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RFL rose by +19.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Rafael Holdings Inc. saw -53.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RFL starting from JONAS HOWARD S, who purchase 3,225,806 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Jul 06. After this action, JONAS HOWARD S now owns 3,338,367 shares of Rafael Holdings Inc., valued at $5,999,999 using the latest closing price.

JONAS HOWARD S, the Chief Executive Officer of Rafael Holdings Inc., purchase 112,561 shares at $44.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that JONAS HOWARD S is holding 112,561 shares at $5,056,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-574.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Rafael Holdings Inc. stands at -618.08. The total capital return value is set at -16.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.53. Equity return is now at value -125.30, with -101.80 for asset returns.

Based on Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.