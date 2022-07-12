Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) went up by 5.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.85. The company’s stock price has collected 18.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE :OCFT) Right Now?

OCFT currently public float of 329.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCFT was 1.74M shares.

OCFT’s Market Performance

OCFT stocks went up by 18.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.87% and a quarterly performance of 55.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.76% for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.77% for OCFT stocks with a simple moving average of 2.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCFT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OCFT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OCFT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.20 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCFT reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for OCFT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to OCFT, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

OCFT Trading at 47.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares surge +59.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCFT rose by +18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.69. In addition, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. saw -11.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+31.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -31.02. Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.