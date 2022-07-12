Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) went down by -9.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.82. The company’s stock price has collected 4.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HIPO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Hippo Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.82, which is $2.96 above the current price. HIPO currently public float of 458.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIPO was 2.76M shares.

HIPO’s Market Performance

HIPO stocks went up by 4.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.47% and a quarterly performance of -55.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.22% for Hippo Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.46% for HIPO stocks with a simple moving average of -65.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIPO stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for HIPO by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for HIPO in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $4 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIPO reach a price target of $4.60. The rating they have provided for HIPO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to HIPO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

HIPO Trading at -33.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares sank -26.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIPO rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8935. In addition, Hippo Holdings Inc. saw -69.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIPO starting from McCathron Richard, who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Nov 24. After this action, McCathron Richard now owns 2,905,609 shares of Hippo Holdings Inc., valued at $101,299 using the latest closing price.

Landman Sam, the Director of Hippo Holdings Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $3.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Landman Sam is holding 11,813 shares at $22,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-235.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hippo Holdings Inc. stands at -407.24. Equity return is now at value -46.50, with -16.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.