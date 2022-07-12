Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went down by -5.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.74. The company’s stock price has collected -4.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/07/21 that Go Green With This Niche Play on Renewable Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE :HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HASI is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.44, which is $23.13 above the current price. HASI currently public float of 84.48M and currently shorts hold a 11.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HASI was 746.04K shares.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI stocks went down by -4.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.51% and a quarterly performance of -14.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.42% for HASI stocks with a simple moving average of -27.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $50 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HASI reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for HASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

HASI Trading at -10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI fell by -10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.84. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw -31.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Eckel Jeffrey, who purchase 2,668 shares at the price of $37.41 back on May 13. After this action, Eckel Jeffrey now owns 535,507 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $99,810 using the latest closing price.

Lipson Jeffrey, the Chief Financial Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $37.18 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Lipson Jeffrey is holding 30,737 shares at $111,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.58 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stands at +58.96.