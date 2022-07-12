Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for EQT Corporation (EQT)?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.41. The company’s stock price has collected 0.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/09/22 that EQT’s Boss Is Working Toward a Greener Planet Through Natural Gas

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE :EQT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQT is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for EQT Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.64, which is $20.2 above the current price. EQT currently public float of 367.75M and currently shorts hold a 6.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQT was 9.07M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.43% and a quarterly performance of -4.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for EQT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.02% for EQT stocks with a simple moving average of 20.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $58 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EQT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

EQT Trading at -15.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares sank -28.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.90. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 58.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Jackson Kathryn Jean, who sale 11,568 shares at the price of $42.34 back on May 03. After this action, Jackson Kathryn Jean now owns 501 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $489,789 using the latest closing price.

Khani David M., the Chief Financial Officer of EQT Corporation, purchase 8,475 shares at $17.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Khani David M. is holding 176,425 shares at $150,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.57 for the present operating margin

+43.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at -16.90. Equity return is now at value -30.30, with -12.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.