Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) went down by -2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.58. The company’s stock price has collected 4.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/09/22 that Looking for a Yurt With a View? Brian Chesky Can Help You.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ :ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 37 who provided ratings for Airbnb Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 19 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $170.27, which is $81.09 above the current price. ABNB currently public float of 367.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABNB was 7.69M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB stocks went up by 4.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.16% and a quarterly performance of -42.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for Airbnb Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.69% for ABNB stocks with a simple moving average of -38.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ABNB, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at -17.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -17.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.71. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw -42.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $89.09 back on Jul 01. After this action, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N now owns 263,703 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $222,725 using the latest closing price.

Gebbia Joseph, the of Airbnb Inc., sale 438,641 shares at $100.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Gebbia Joseph is holding 3,000,101 shares at $44,238,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+80.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at -5.88. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.