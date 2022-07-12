Here’s How Your Trade Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Aggressively Right Now

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.47. The company’s stock price has collected -1.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/22 that WHO report points to tons of dangerous COVID-19 refuse — these waste-management stocks are poised to gain from it

Is It Worth Investing in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ :SMED) Right Now?

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMED is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Sharps Compliance Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.13, which is $5.25 above the current price. SMED currently public float of 16.10M and currently shorts hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMED was 204.68K shares.

SMED’s Market Performance

SMED stocks went down by -1.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.39% and a quarterly performance of -45.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.30% for Sharps Compliance Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.72% for SMED stocks with a simple moving average of -52.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMED stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SMED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMED in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SMED, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

SMED Trading at -23.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -17.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMED rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Sharps Compliance Corp. saw -60.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMED starting from TUSA DAVID P, who sale 88,988 shares at the price of $4.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, TUSA DAVID P now owns 56,094 shares of Sharps Compliance Corp., valued at $392,641 using the latest closing price.

TUSA DAVID P, the Former CEO and President of Sharps Compliance Corp., sale 60,000 shares at $4.32 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that TUSA DAVID P is holding 88,088 shares at $259,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.10 for the present operating margin

+36.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharps Compliance Corp. stands at +16.84. The total capital return value is set at 23.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.66. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED), the company’s capital structure generated 28.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.41. Total debt to assets is 17.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.