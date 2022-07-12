Buy or Sell Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) went up by 1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.30. The company’s stock price has collected 35.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :LWLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LWLG is at 1.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LWLG currently public float of 110.44M and currently shorts hold a 17.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LWLG was 1.58M shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG stocks went up by 35.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.18% and a quarterly performance of -8.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.48% for Lightwave Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.90% for LWLG stocks with a simple moving average of -14.07% for the last 200 days.

LWLG Trading at 11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares surge +38.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG rose by +35.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw -41.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from Lebby Michael Stephen, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.98 back on Apr 12. After this action, Lebby Michael Stephen now owns 63,643 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $9,985 using the latest closing price.

El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 35,121 shares at $10.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour is holding 0 shares at $362,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

Equity return is now at value -97.40, with -91.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.92.