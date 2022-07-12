Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) went down by -13.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.76. The company’s stock price has collected -1.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/21 that Blue Apron Hires Randy Greben as CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE :APRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APRN is at -2.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $4.96 above the current price. APRN currently public float of 17.48M and currently shorts hold a 27.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APRN was 3.06M shares.

APRN’s Market Performance

APRN stocks went down by -1.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.77% and a quarterly performance of 6.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.84% for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.33% for APRN stocks with a simple moving average of -33.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APRN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for APRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APRN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $18 based on the research report published on July 30th of the previous year 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to APRN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

APRN Trading at 21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.30%, as shares surge +52.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRN fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. saw -39.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRN starting from Krechmer Irina, who sale 3,488 shares at the price of $3.08 back on May 26. After this action, Krechmer Irina now owns 42,303 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., valued at $10,744 using the latest closing price.

Greben Randy J, the CFO & Treasurer of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., sale 1,403 shares at $3.08 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Greben Randy J is holding 11,212 shares at $4,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.12 for the present operating margin

+31.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stands at -18.79. Equity return is now at value -199.10, with -53.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.