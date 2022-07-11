The Chart for United Maritime Corporation (USEA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) went up by 5.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.89.

Is It Worth Investing in United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ :USEA) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of USEA was 20.70M shares.

USEA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.30% for USEA stocks with a simple moving average of 50.30% for the last 200 days.

USEA Trading at 50.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEA rose by +158.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, United Maritime Corporation saw 158.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.