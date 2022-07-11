Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) went up by 29.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.53. The company’s stock price has collected 75.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ONVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONVO is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Organovo Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. ONVO currently public float of 8.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONVO was 26.57K shares.

ONVO’s Market Performance

ONVO stocks went up by 75.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.64% and a quarterly performance of -11.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.05% for Organovo Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.40% for ONVO stocks with a simple moving average of -20.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONVO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONVO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2018.

ONVO Trading at 33.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.93%, as shares surge +37.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONVO rose by +75.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Organovo Holdings Inc. saw -14.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONVO starting from Cohen Douglas Jay, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $6.73 back on Aug 17. After this action, Cohen Douglas Jay now owns 1,000 shares of Organovo Holdings Inc., valued at $13,458 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Douglas Jay, the Director of Organovo Holdings Inc., purchase 8,750 shares at $6.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Cohen Douglas Jay is holding 10,000 shares at $58,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONVO

The total capital return value is set at -42.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.12. Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -32.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 53.26.