La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) went up by 81.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.08. The company’s stock price has collected 6.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ :LJPC) Right Now?

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LJPC is at 1.98.

LJPC currently public float of 25.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LJPC was 59.06K shares.

LJPC’s Market Performance

LJPC stocks went up by 6.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.55% and a quarterly performance of -22.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 82.66% for LJPC stocks with a simple moving average of 49.18% for the last 200 days.

LJPC Trading at 65.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LJPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 20.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +66.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LJPC rose by +96.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company saw -27.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LJPC starting from RAMSAY DAVID A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.82 back on Dec 06. After this action, RAMSAY DAVID A now owns 100,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, valued at $38,231 using the latest closing price.

RAMSAY DAVID A, the Director of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, purchase 4,399 shares at $3.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that RAMSAY DAVID A is holding 90,000 shares at $16,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LJPC

Equity return is now at value -7.30, with 5.30 for asset returns.