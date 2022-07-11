Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went up by 14.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.31. The company’s stock price has collected 30.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Yatsen Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.14, which is $1.71 above the current price. YSG currently public float of 151.88M and currently shorts hold a 6.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 6.02M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went up by 30.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 221.71% and a quarterly performance of 142.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.64% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 80.72% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of 17.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at 165.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.38%, as shares surge +192.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +235.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +30.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.18. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.81 for the present operating margin

+66.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -26.38. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -33.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.