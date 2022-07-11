Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went down by -4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.91. The company’s stock price has collected -4.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/22 that Miners Are Off to a Strong Start. Freeport-McMoRan Could Be the Big Winner.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE :FCX) Right Now?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCX is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.30, which is $16.03 above the current price. FCX currently public float of 1.44B and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCX was 20.13M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

FCX stocks went down by -4.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.47% and a quarterly performance of -41.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.51% for FCX stocks with a simple moving average of -30.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to FCX, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

FCX Trading at -23.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -33.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX fell by -4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.43. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw -32.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from MCCOY DUSTAN E, who sale 8,200 shares at the price of $39.24 back on May 31. After this action, MCCOY DUSTAN E now owns 134,400 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $321,796 using the latest closing price.

GRANT HUGH, the Director of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., purchase 12,300 shares at $40.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that GRANT HUGH is holding 15,776 shares at $501,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.95 for the present operating margin

+37.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at +19.23. Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.