Here’s Our Rant About EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP)

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) went up by 9.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.95. The company’s stock price has collected 9.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ :EVOP) Right Now?

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 600.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVOP is at 1.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

EVOP currently public float of 44.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVOP was 233.37K shares.

EVOP’s Market Performance

EVOP stocks went up by 9.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.97% and a quarterly performance of 14.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for EVO Payments Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.58% for EVOP stocks with a simple moving average of 11.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVOP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EVOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVOP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVOP reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for EVOP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to EVOP, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

EVOP Trading at 13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVOP rose by +9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.06. In addition, EVO Payments Inc. saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVOP starting from Pope Gregory S, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $22.61 back on Mar 01. After this action, Pope Gregory S now owns 102,473 shares of EVO Payments Inc., valued at $452,300 using the latest closing price.

KELLY JAMES G, the CEO of EVO Payments Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KELLY JAMES G is holding 0 shares at $396,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.37 for the present operating margin

+67.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVO Payments Inc. stands at +1.74. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.