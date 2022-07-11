Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Twitter Inc. (TWTR)?

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) went down by -5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.34. The company’s stock price has collected -1.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Twitter Deal Collapse Could Be a ‘Disaster’ for the Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Twitter Inc. (NYSE :TWTR) Right Now?

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 152.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWTR is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Twitter Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 31 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.20, which is $12.49 above the current price. TWTR currently public float of 634.55M and currently shorts hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWTR was 40.75M shares.

TWTR’s Market Performance

TWTR stocks went down by -1.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.27% and a quarterly performance of -27.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Twitter Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.22% for TWTR stocks with a simple moving average of -17.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWTR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TWTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWTR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $54 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TWTR, setting the target price at $54.20 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

TWTR Trading at -10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWTR fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.25. In addition, Twitter Inc. saw -14.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWTR starting from SEGAL NED D., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, SEGAL NED D. now owns 716,333 shares of Twitter Inc., valued at $190,000 using the latest closing price.

Caldwell Nick V., the General Manager of Core Tech of Twitter Inc., sale 15,467 shares at $38.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Caldwell Nick V. is holding 396,130 shares at $588,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.38 for the present operating margin

+64.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twitter Inc. stands at -4.36. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.89.