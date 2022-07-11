Buy or Sell Niu Technologies (NIU) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) went down by -3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.44. The company’s stock price has collected -15.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ :NIU) Right Now?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NIU is at 0.69.

NIU currently public float of 68.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIU was 425.25K shares.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU stocks went down by -15.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.67% and a quarterly performance of -29.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.77% for Niu Technologies. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.94% for NIU stocks with a simple moving average of -50.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NIU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NIU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10.50 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NIU reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for NIU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 09th, 2021.

NIU Trading at -10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -19.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU fell by -15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.09. In addition, Niu Technologies saw -54.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.50 for the present operating margin

+19.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at +6.10. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.