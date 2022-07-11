A Lesson to Learn: Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.65. The company’s stock price has collected 29.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/22 that Affirm Investors Should ‘Sell Now, Buy Later,’ Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AFRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.72, which is $14.78 above the current price. AFRM currently public float of 196.53M and currently shorts hold a 13.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFRM was 16.28M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM stocks went up by 29.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.15% and a quarterly performance of -42.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.26% for Affirm Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.07% for AFRM stocks with a simple moving average of -67.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $15 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFRM reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for AFRM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Underweight” to AFRM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

AFRM Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.76%, as shares surge +0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +29.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.94. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw -76.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who purchase 3,898 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Apr 29. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 4,499,514 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $116,940 using the latest closing price.

GIC Private Ltd, the 10% Owner of Affirm Holdings Inc., purchase 28,038 shares at $30.13 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that GIC Private Ltd is holding 4,495,616 shares at $844,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+89.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -49.50. The total capital return value is set at -2.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.06. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 74.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.81. Total debt to assets is 39.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.83.