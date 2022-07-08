We Analyzed the Future Direction of MIND Technology Inc. (MIND), Here is What We Found

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) went down by -5.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected -13.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MIND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MIND is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MIND Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. MIND currently public float of 12.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIND was 82.87K shares.

MIND’s Market Performance

MIND stocks went down by -13.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.55% and a quarterly performance of -35.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.39% for MIND Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.01% for MIND stocks with a simple moving average of -41.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIND

Global Hunter Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIND reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for MIND stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on May 19th, 2014.

Global Hunter Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MIND, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

MIND Trading at -16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.82%, as shares sank -23.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIND fell by -13.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8961. In addition, MIND Technology Inc. saw -53.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIND starting from BLUM PETER H, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $3.07 back on Jun 23. After this action, BLUM PETER H now owns 729,528 shares of MIND Technology Inc., valued at $36,840 using the latest closing price.

BLUM PETER H, the Director of MIND Technology Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that BLUM PETER H is holding 719,528 shares at $8,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.94 for the present operating margin

+16.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for MIND Technology Inc. stands at -58.77. Equity return is now at value -55.90, with -40.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.