We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR), Here is What We Found

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :CDR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDR is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.00, which is $0.15 above the current price. CDR currently public float of 12.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDR was 289.21K shares.

CDR’s Market Performance

CDR stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.84% and a quarterly performance of 2.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.74% for CDR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.63% for the last 200 days.

CDR Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.69%, as shares surge +10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDR rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.42. In addition, Cedar Realty Trust Inc. saw 14.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDR starting from Schanzer Bruce J, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Apr 05. After this action, Schanzer Bruce J now owns 378,187 shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc., valued at $700,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+33.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stands at -35.45.