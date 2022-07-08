Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) went down by -2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.71. The company’s stock price has collected 3.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SNDX) Right Now?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 133.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is at 1.35.

SNDX currently public float of 54.13M and currently shorts hold a 10.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDX was 586.91K shares.

SNDX’s Market Performance

SNDX stocks went up by 3.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.72% and a quarterly performance of 1.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.73% for SNDX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $31 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNDX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 04th of the previous year.

SNDX Trading at 19.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.99. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Morrison Briggs, who sale 62,292 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Jul 01. After this action, Morrison Briggs now owns 17,836 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,183,430 using the latest closing price.

Morrison Briggs, the President, Head of R&D of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,128 shares at $18.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Morrison Briggs is holding 17,836 shares at $57,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 4.50 for asset returns.