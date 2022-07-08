Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) went down by -4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.30. The company’s stock price has collected -5.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :GOSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOSS is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.70, which is $8.01 above the current price. GOSS currently public float of 68.96M and currently shorts hold a 17.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOSS was 880.42K shares.

GOSS’s Market Performance

GOSS stocks went down by -5.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.26% and a quarterly performance of -12.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.85% for Gossamer Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.80% for GOSS stocks with a simple moving average of -22.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOSS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GOSS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GOSS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $19 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOSS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for GOSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Outperform” to GOSS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

GOSS Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares surge +9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOSS fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, Gossamer Bio Inc. saw -32.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOSS starting from Carter Laura, who sale 8,808 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Jul 01. After this action, Carter Laura now owns 80,234 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc., valued at $72,648 using the latest closing price.

Aranda Richard, the Chief Medical Officer of Gossamer Bio Inc., sale 1,778 shares at $6.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Aranda Richard is holding 209,897 shares at $12,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOSS

Equity return is now at value -172.80, with -64.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.32.