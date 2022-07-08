Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Calix Inc. (CALX)

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) went up by 10.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.95. The company’s stock price has collected 11.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Calix Inc. (NYSE :CALX) Right Now?

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CALX is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Calix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.38, which is $19.33 above the current price. CALX currently public float of 56.37M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CALX was 565.84K shares.

CALX’s Market Performance

CALX stocks went up by 11.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.44% and a quarterly performance of -4.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Calix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.93% for CALX stocks with a simple moving average of -23.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALX stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for CALX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CALX in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $60 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALX reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CALX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CALX, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

CALX Trading at 7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALX rose by +11.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.22. In addition, Calix Inc. saw -51.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALX starting from LISTWIN DONALD J, who sale 16,250 shares at the price of $37.72 back on May 06. After this action, LISTWIN DONALD J now owns 735,000 shares of Calix Inc., valued at $612,950 using the latest closing price.

LISTWIN DONALD J, the Director of Calix Inc., sale 33,750 shares at $39.97 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that LISTWIN DONALD J is holding 751,250 shares at $1,348,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.77 for the present operating margin

+52.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calix Inc. stands at +35.09. Equity return is now at value 44.30, with 33.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.