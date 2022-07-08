Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.22. The company’s stock price has collected 1.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/21 that Midsize Pharmaceutical Firms Are the Industry’s Big Deal Makers

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ :JAZZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAZZ is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $202.00, which is $43.35 above the current price. JAZZ currently public float of 60.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAZZ was 544.04K shares.

JAZZ’s Market Performance

JAZZ stocks went up by 1.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.06% and a quarterly performance of -2.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.72% for JAZZ stocks with a simple moving average of 10.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $194 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAZZ reach a price target of $196, previously predicting the price at $202. The rating they have provided for JAZZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to JAZZ, setting the target price at $198 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

JAZZ Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.36. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw 24.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from COZADD BRUCE C, who sale 8,775 shares at the price of $157.28 back on Jul 05. After this action, COZADD BRUCE C now owns 351,912 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $1,380,146 using the latest closing price.

Tovey Christopher J., the EVP, COO & Managing Director E of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 5,209 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Tovey Christopher J. is holding 14,663 shares at $833,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.90 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -10.65. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.