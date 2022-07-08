Is MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) a Keeper?

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) went up by 21.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s stock price has collected 49.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :MYMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYMD is at 0.91.

The average price from analysts is $1536.00. MYMD currently public float of 33.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYMD was 65.47K shares.

MYMD’s Market Performance

MYMD stocks went up by 49.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.10% and a quarterly performance of -31.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.19% for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.62% for MYMD stocks with a simple moving average of -27.79% for the last 200 days.

MYMD Trading at 34.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares surge +34.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYMD rose by +68.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -50.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYMD starting from Silverman Joshua, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.55 back on Nov 26. After this action, Silverman Joshua now owns 88,775 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $37,772 using the latest closing price.

Silverman Joshua, the Director of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Silverman Joshua is holding 83,775 shares at $65,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYMD

Equity return is now at value -124.10, with -113.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.18.