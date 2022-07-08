HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $866.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/22 that Zillow, Affirm, GoDaddy, Zendesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE :HUBS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUBS is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for HubSpot Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $524.60, which is $212.59 above the current price. HUBS currently public float of 45.34M and currently shorts hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUBS was 745.69K shares.

HUBS’s Market Performance

HUBS stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.06% and a quarterly performance of -33.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for HubSpot Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.75% for HUBS stocks with a simple moving average of -41.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $550 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBS reach a price target of $410. The rating they have provided for HUBS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to HUBS, setting the target price at $750 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

HUBS Trading at -6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $315.95. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw -52.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Halligan Brian, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $300.18 back on Jun 21. After this action, Halligan Brian now owns 684,851 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $2,551,530 using the latest closing price.

Shah Dharmesh, the Chief Technology Officer of HubSpot Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $340.08 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Shah Dharmesh is holding 1,511,447 shares at $3,400,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.04 for the present operating margin

+80.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -5.98. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.