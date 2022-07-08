Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN)

ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) went up by 2.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.76. The company’s stock price has collected 12.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ :ADTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADTN is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for ADTRAN Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.60, which is $5.85 above the current price. ADTN currently public float of 48.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADTN was 399.87K shares.

ADTN’s Market Performance

ADTN stocks went up by 12.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.67% and a quarterly performance of 9.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for ADTRAN Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.15% for ADTN stocks with a simple moving average of 7.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ADTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADTN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $25 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADTN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for ADTN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADTN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

ADTN Trading at 14.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTN rose by +17.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.41. In addition, ADTRAN Inc. saw -11.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTN starting from Kimpe Marc, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $20.02 back on Feb 24. After this action, Kimpe Marc now owns 27,446 shares of ADTRAN Inc., valued at $100,100 using the latest closing price.

Harris Ray, the Chief Information Officer of ADTRAN Inc., sale 2,270 shares at $21.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Harris Ray is holding 13,048 shares at $48,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.54 for the present operating margin

+38.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADTRAN Inc. stands at -1.53. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.