Here’s Our Rant About SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) went up by 11.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.27. The company’s stock price has collected -8.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE :SBOW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBOW is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SilverBow Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SBOW currently public float of 16.09M and currently shorts hold a 11.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBOW was 441.99K shares.

SBOW’s Market Performance

SBOW stocks went down by -8.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.42% and a quarterly performance of -20.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.35% for SilverBow Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.37% for SBOW stocks with a simple moving average of -3.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBOW

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SBOW, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

SBOW Trading at -21.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.46%, as shares sank -39.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBOW fell by -8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.09. In addition, SilverBow Resources Inc. saw 28.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBOW starting from ROWLAND MARCUS C, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $40.13 back on Jun 01. After this action, ROWLAND MARCUS C now owns 18,279 shares of SilverBow Resources Inc., valued at $401,300 using the latest closing price.

WOOLVERTON SEAN C, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of SilverBow Resources Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that WOOLVERTON SEAN C is holding 240,721 shares at $400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBOW

Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.