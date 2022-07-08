Here’s Our Rant About Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ :LEGN) Right Now?

LEGN currently public float of 127.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEGN was 618.84K shares.

LEGN’s Market Performance

LEGN stocks went up by 3.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.91% and a quarterly performance of 46.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for Legend Biotech Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.20% for LEGN stocks with a simple moving average of 25.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $77 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEGN reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for LEGN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LEGN, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

LEGN Trading at 28.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +17.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.97. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw 20.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-415.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corporation stands at -430.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.