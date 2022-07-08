Here’s How Your Trade WD-40 Company (WDFC) Aggressively Right Now

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) went down by -13.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $279.98. The company’s stock price has collected 2.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/08/22 that WD-40 Stock Soars After Earnings. Analyst Expects Better Times.

Is It Worth Investing in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ :WDFC) Right Now?

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDFC is at -0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for WD-40 Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $189.50, which is $13.15 above the current price. WDFC currently public float of 13.49M and currently shorts hold a 13.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDFC was 96.79K shares.

WDFC’s Market Performance

WDFC stocks went up by 2.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.95% and a quarterly performance of 15.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for WD-40 Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.94% for WDFC stocks with a simple moving average of -16.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDFC

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDFC reach a price target of $157. The rating they have provided for WDFC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 04th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to WDFC, setting the target price at $353 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

WDFC Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDFC fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.53. In addition, WD-40 Company saw -16.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDFC starting from CLAMPITT RICHARD T, who sale 3,420 shares at the price of $218.24 back on Oct 22. After this action, CLAMPITT RICHARD T now owns 0 shares of WD-40 Company, valued at $746,388 using the latest closing price.

HOLDSWORTH GEOFFREY, the Managing Director AsiaPacific of WD-40 Company, sale 1,345 shares at $240.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that HOLDSWORTH GEOFFREY is holding 6,329 shares at $324,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.20 for the present operating margin

+52.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for WD-40 Company stands at +14.33. The total capital return value is set at 29.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.23. Equity return is now at value 33.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on WD-40 Company (WDFC), the company’s capital structure generated 62.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.36. Total debt to assets is 28.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.