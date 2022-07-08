Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) went up by 10.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ :FOSL) Right Now?

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FOSL is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Fossil Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. FOSL currently public float of 46.74M and currently shorts hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOSL was 685.36K shares.

FOSL’s Market Performance

FOSL stocks went up by 2.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.19% and a quarterly performance of -38.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Fossil Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.91% for FOSL stocks with a simple moving average of -45.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FOSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FOSL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 27th of the previous year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FOSL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

FOSL Trading at -21.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares sank -21.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, Fossil Group Inc. saw -44.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOSL starting from KARTSOTIS KOSTA N, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $7.06 back on May 26. After this action, KARTSOTIS KOSTA N now owns 3,215,837 shares of Fossil Group Inc., valued at $70,600 using the latest closing price.

NEAL DIANE L, the Director of Fossil Group Inc., sale 34,427 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that NEAL DIANE L is holding 16,469 shares at $258,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+51.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fossil Group Inc. stands at +1.36. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.