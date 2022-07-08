Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s stock price has collected 10.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :DAWN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.33, which is $18.07 above the current price. DAWN currently public float of 22.71M and currently shorts hold a 31.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAWN was 1.66M shares.

DAWN’s Market Performance

DAWN stocks went up by 10.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 190.87% and a quarterly performance of 80.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.69% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.15% for DAWN stocks with a simple moving average of 27.75% for the last 200 days.

DAWN Trading at 81.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares surge +188.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.68. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw 15.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Bender Jeremy, who sale 857 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jul 05. After this action, Bender Jeremy now owns 1,263,087 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $17,140 using the latest closing price.

Grant Papanek Julie, the Director of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 800 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Grant Papanek Julie is holding 463,200 shares at $16,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

Equity return is now at value -63.70, with -62.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.43.