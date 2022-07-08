Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.20. The company’s stock price has collected -0.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/18/22 that Fidelity National Information Services Pulls Capital Markets Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE :FIS) Right Now?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIS is at 0.74.

FIS currently public float of 605.81M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIS was 3.51M shares.

FIS’s Market Performance

FIS stocks went down by -0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.86% and a quarterly performance of -9.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.79% for FIS stocks with a simple moving average of -11.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $135 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $128. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to FIS, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

FIS Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.03. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw -14.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Boyd Martin, who sale 14,910 shares at the price of $97.99 back on Jun 10. After this action, Boyd Martin now owns 20,380 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $1,461,031 using the latest closing price.

Norcross Gary, the Chairman and CEO of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., sale 20,061 shares at $109.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Norcross Gary is holding 830,571 shares at $2,187,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.