Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.69. The company’s stock price has collected -2.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE :BXSL) Right Now?

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.29 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BXSL currently public float of 169.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BXSL was 449.77K shares.

BXSL’s Market Performance

BXSL stocks went down by -2.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.85% and a quarterly performance of -21.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.80% for BXSL stocks with a simple moving average of -18.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $26 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXSL reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for BXSL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to BXSL, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

BXSL Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL fell by -2.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.84. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw -32.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Bass Robert J, who purchase 2,485 shares at the price of $28.77 back on Mar 08. After this action, Bass Robert J now owns 10,926 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $71,493 using the latest closing price.

Bass Robert J, the Trustee of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, purchase 3,660 shares at $31.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Bass Robert J is holding 8,285 shares at $115,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 4.90 for asset returns.