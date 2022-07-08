Can CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Remain Competitive?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) went up by 12.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.38. The company’s stock price has collected -5.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE :CEIX) Right Now?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 522.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEIX is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CONSOL Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.00, which is $12.44 above the current price. CEIX currently public float of 34.08M and currently shorts hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEIX was 833.14K shares.

CEIX’s Market Performance

CEIX stocks went down by -5.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.21% and a quarterly performance of 36.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 174.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.16% for CONSOL Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.88% for CEIX stocks with a simple moving average of 42.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEIX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CEIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CEIX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

CEIX Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -15.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.07. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw 113.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Platt Joseph P JR, who sale 14,177 shares at the price of $51.45 back on May 23. After this action, Platt Joseph P JR now owns 41,837 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $729,415 using the latest closing price.

MILLS JOHN T, the Director of CONSOL Energy Inc., sale 2,947 shares at $50.55 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that MILLS JOHN T is holding 75,559 shares at $148,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.44 for the present operating margin

+17.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. stands at +2.63. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.