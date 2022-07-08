Buy or Sell Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) went up by 9.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.82. The company’s stock price has collected 34.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :YMAB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YMAB is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.67, which is $8.33 above the current price. YMAB currently public float of 38.33M and currently shorts hold a 10.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMAB was 472.82K shares.

YMAB’s Market Performance

YMAB stocks went up by 34.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.84% and a quarterly performance of 43.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.50% for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.91% for YMAB stocks with a simple moving average of 29.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMAB stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for YMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YMAB in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $35 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMAB reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for YMAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to YMAB, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

YMAB Trading at 69.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares surge +46.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB rose by +34.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.98. In addition, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. saw 21.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from Kruse Bo, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $7.85 back on Feb 22. After this action, Kruse Bo now owns 181,077 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,400 using the latest closing price.

Gad Thomas, the of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., sale 64,276 shares at $6.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Gad Thomas is holding 565,032 shares at $447,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-330.78 for the present operating margin

+92.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stands at -158.39. Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -51.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.26.