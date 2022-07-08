Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) went up by 22.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.28. The company’s stock price has collected 24.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BOLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.80, which is $7.31 above the current price. BOLT currently public float of 35.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOLT was 323.80K shares.

BOLT’s Market Performance

BOLT stocks went up by 24.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.02% and a quarterly performance of -9.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.65% for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.44% for BOLT stocks with a simple moving average of -53.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOLT

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOLT reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for BOLT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BOLT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

BOLT Trading at 39.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.32%, as shares surge +14.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOLT rose by +24.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -49.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOLT starting from Quinn William P., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.71 back on Dec 08. After this action, Quinn William P. now owns 20,154 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $23,575 using the latest closing price.

Quinn William P., the Chief Financial Officer of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc., purchase 35 shares at $4.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Quinn William P. is holding 15,154 shares at $162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7364.13 for the present operating margin

-191.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -7824.68. Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.